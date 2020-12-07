Ask the Hammer: What Provisions of the CARES Act Expire in 2020?

Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video what provisions of the CARES Act expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

I'm trying to plan ahead and I'm wondering what provisions of the CARES Act and SECURE Act end in 2020 that I should take advantage of?

That was the question posed by a reader to Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

