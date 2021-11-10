Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Ask the Hammer: How does Inflation Affect Tax Payers
Ask the Hammer: What is the Effect of Inflation on Taxpayers?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader's question about the ways inflation affects taxpayers.
"I've read that some taxpayers will feel the pinch of tax provisions that don't change as prices slash inflation rises," said a reader hoping Jeffrey Levine could provide insight.

That is what is explained in this installment of Ask the Hammer.

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
