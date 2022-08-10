Ask the Hammer: What's the EARN Act?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about the new EARN Act.

In this Ask The Hammer, a reader asks the question:

“I've read about something called the EARN Act. What are the high points?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about the key points of the Enhancing Retirement Now (EARN) Act, also known as the SECURE Act 2.0. The bipartisan retirement bill that was just passed by the House of Representatives with overwhelming support should be put into action sometime later this year, according to Levine.

The two discuss other aspects of the bill, including:

Changes to push back the RMD age

Catch-up contributions

Payment of student debt via employer matching

Annuity benefits

Missed RMD penalties

Creation of the Office of the Retirement Savings Lost and Found

Tune in to the full episode to learn about what to expect from this upcoming bill.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer