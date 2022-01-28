Skip to main content
Ask The Hammer: What is a Restricted Application and How Does It Fit into My Retirement Plan?

In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains what a restricted application is and how it fits into your retirement plan.

I'm 70 years old and I waited to max out my Social Security benefits. My wife is 68 — she'll be 69 in February. I started collecting my benefits last year in May of 2021. My monthly benefit is about $3,600. My wife, last year, began collecting her spousal benefit of $1,200 a month. When she reaches her 69th birthday, we plan to switch her to taking her own benefits of $2,700. There's a lot going on here... did we get this right?

That's the reader question Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

