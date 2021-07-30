TheStreet home
Ask the Hammer: What Happens after the Successor Beneficiary Dies?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader question about what happens when the successor beneficiary dies.
"If an IRA owner dies in 2020 and the son is the beneficiary and dies in 2023 after naming the estate as the successive beneficiary of the inherited IRA, does the estate have the remainder of 10 years or five years to complete the withdrawal?"

That is the  question Jeffery Levine answers in this episode of Ask The Hammer

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
