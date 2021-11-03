Publish date:
Ask the Hammer: What Can I Do to Reduce My Tax Liability?
Looking for ways to reduce your tax liability? Jeffery Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners offers some advice.
"What can I do to reduce my tax liability?"
That is the question Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this installment of Ask the Hammer.
Got Questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.
More Ask The Hammer:
Does this Proposed Legislation Prohibit Conversions?
Ask the Hammer: Can I Use a Different HSA than My Employer Provides?
What Counts as an Over Contribution?
What Happens after the Successor Beneficiary Dies?
Should I Switch to the Bucket Approach?
Should I Focus on Paying Off a Parent Plus Loan?
What's the Best Way to Handle a Loan to a Family Member?
Must I Start Taking RMDs from an Inherited IRA Right Away?
Does Putting Back a COVID-related IRA Distribution into My IRA Count as My Contribution?