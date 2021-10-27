Publish date:
Ask the Hammer - Halloween Edition: What Are the Scariest Financial Mistakes to Avoid?
In this special Halloween edition of Ask the (Headless) Hammer, Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers the question: What are the scariest financial mistakes to avoid?
One spoiler: Avoid having an overconcentration of any one investment in your portfolio.
Got questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com