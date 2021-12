Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains the RMD rules for beneficiaries of a Roth IRA that holds an illiquid asset - rental property.

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains the RMD rules for beneficiaries of a Roth IRA that holds an illiquid asset - rental property.

Got questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer Videos