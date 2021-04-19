Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Ask the Hammer: What Are the Best Strategies to Pay Down Credit Card Debt?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the best strategies for paying down credit card debt.
What are the best strategies for paying down credit card debt?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

