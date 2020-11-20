Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
Ask the Hammer: What Are Some Year-end Financial Planning Strategies to Consider?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses year-end financial planning strategies to consider.
Author:
Publish date:

What are some year-end financial planning strategies to consider?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discussed in this episode of Ask the Hammer on Retirement Daily.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Ask the Hammer
Ask the Hammer: What Are Some Year-end Financial Planning Strategies to Consider?


