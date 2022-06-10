Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about buying a home today.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question about buying a home:

Mortgage rates are rising and home prices are at record highs. Should I wait to buy a house or take the plunge now?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Levine talks about:

What to consider while deciding whether or not to buy a home now

Today's mortgage rates in comparison to historical rates

How many dollars of interest you can deduct on a mortgage

The fact that this is a "seller's market" and what that means

How you may have to compromise

Whether or not rates are likely to continue to rise

Jumbo mortgages

