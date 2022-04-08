Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Can I Transfer the Stock I Have in My Traditional IRA into a Cash Account?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's questions about RMDs.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader just started taking RMDs and has a couple of questions for "The Buckinghammer":

Can I transfer the stock I have in my traditional IRA into a cash (taxable) account, or do I need to sell them at the current value and then put the cash in? So, can I do this transfer of RMDs in kind?

Let’s say that the transfer is for $10,000, so the RMD is for $10,000. How much of that can be turned into the Roth? Is it limited to $7,000 per year? Can the $10,000 RMD be transferred directly to Roth?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer all of this reader's questions.

This is what Levine covered:

  • If you can take an RMD in kind (as opposed to just in cash)
  • If you can take the RMD and move it directly into a Roth
  • What an RMD can be used for 
  • How an individual's employment status or income impacts Roth IRA contribution limits, specifically the $7,000 limit that the reader mentioned

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

