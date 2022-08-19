Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: What's In The Recently Introduced Inflation Reduction Act And How Will It Affect Individuals?
Ask the Hammer: What's the Inflation Reduction Act?

President Biden just signed this bill into law. What changes should be expected?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks:

“What's the Inflation Reduction Act and what should I know about it?"

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question. The two discuss the details of the new bill, including new clean energy tax credits, changes to Medicare and prescription drug coverage, the potential for lower prescription drug costs, as well as other tax-law changes. 

Watch the full episode to find out the details. 

Member Exclusive