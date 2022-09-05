Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: What is the Recipients Tax Basis on Gifted Stock?
How will taxes impact your gifted stock?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks:

“What is the recipient's tax basis on gifted stock?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss the factors that determine differing tax bases including appreciated stock, depreciated stock, and whether it's being gifted to a spouse. They also talk about double-basis rules and step-up in basis provisions after the death of the benefactor. 

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader's question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

