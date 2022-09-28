Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: What Should I Know About Student Loan Forgiveness?
Jeffrey Levine explains the new student loan forgiveness plan by the Biden-Harris Administration.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, several readers ask about what they need to know about the forgiveness part of the student loan program:

“For students who have been paying down their loans through this period of time where they weren't necessarily required to, can they get rebated on those payments?”

“So a parent has two students with loans on both Parent PLUS loans, one for $10,000 and another for $10,000. They both qualify. Or is it just one Parent PLUS loan?”

“What if I have $20,000 in student loans and $1,200 of Pell grant?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to talk about what loan borrowers need to know about the new plan.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about the qualifications of the plan. This includes what loans are being forgiven, what income applies and from what years, who is eligible, and more information about the other aspect of Biden’s Student Loan plans.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to all of these questions and to learn more about student loan forgiveness.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

