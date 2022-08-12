Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: What Is a Spousal Lifetime Access Trust (SLAT)?
Ask the Hammer: What Is a Spousal Lifetime Access Trust (SLAT)?

Ask the Hammer: What is a SLAT?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader question about spousal lifetime access trusts.

In this Ask the Hammer question, a reader inquires:

“I've been reading quite a bit about something called spousal lifetime access trusts. Can you tell me what they are and when someone should consider using one?"

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss Spousal Lifetime Access Trusts (SLATs) and how they limit future federal estate taxes. They also compare SLATs with Credit Shelter Trusts (CST) and Bypass Trusts (AB trusts). Lastly, they talk about future tax laws and these may impact SLATs. 

Watch the full episode to find out how spousal lifetime access trusts can be a tool in your retirement plan. 

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

