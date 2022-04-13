Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Should I Use a Single Life or Joint and Survivor Life For My Pension Benefit?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about pension benefits.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is: 

How do I decide to use single life or joint and survivor life for my pension benefit?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this reader's question.

Here's what's coming in this episode of Ask the Hammer:

  • What kind of situation this question is applicable to 
  • The difference between single life and joint and survivor life
  • The benefits and downfalls of each option
  • What to consider when making the decision — such as the ages of the spouses
  • How the context of your life can impact the right decision for you
  • What pension maximization is and how it relates to this question

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer! 

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Ask the Hammer

By Robert Powell, CFP1 minute ago
pexels-karolina-grabowska-7680546
