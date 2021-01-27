Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search

Ask the Hammer: Should My Wife and I File Our Taxes Jointly or Separately?

Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, director of advanced planning, Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether couples should file taxes jointly or separately.
Author:
Publish date:

My wife and I are newly married and will be filing taxes as a couple for the first time. Should we file taxes jointly or separately?

That's the reader question Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, director of advanced planning, Buckingham Wealth Partners, discussed in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer

How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Can You Explain the New Guidance for PPP loans of $50,000 or less?

How Does the QCD Anti-Abuse Rule Affect My Retirement Accounts?

What Should You Do with Your Money Now that the Election is Over?

Can I Put My 2020 RMD Back into My IRA?

What Are Some Year-end Financial Planning Strategies to Consider?

Is It Worth Getting Earthquake Insurance?

What Should I Do with My Finances in Advance of Cognitive Decline?

How Can I Lower My Taxable Income?

Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

How is My Credit Score Used?

Do I Need to Work One More Quarter to Qualify for Social Security?

What Provisions of the CARES Act Expire in 2020?

Should I Prepay 2021 Residence Real Estate Taxes For a 2020 Discount?

Should I Invest in Real Estate as a Way to Diversify My Portfolio?

Do I Need a Roth IRA Conversion Plan?

How Should I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About the National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should My Wife and I File Our Taxes Jointly or Separately?

Are Surviving Spouses Dually Eligible for Social Security?
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: When Should I Claim Social Security Widow Benefits?

unpredictable
Your Money

The Unpredictability of Annual Returns – and What to Do About It

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Do I Have to Wait to Take My RMD Before I Can Do a Roth IRA Conversion?

Ask Bob: Overcoming a Lack of 401(k) Match
Saving/Investing for Retirement

401(k) Plan Committees Often Hold the Key to Americans’ Retirement Readiness

What are the 2021 Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s and HSAs?
Saving/Investing for Retirement

What are the 2021 Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s and HSAs?

small business retirement plans
Your Money

New Year, New Approach: A 2021 Checklist for Small Business Owners

The main reason for low savings is the lack of continuous coverage, so the solution is for policymakers to mandate coverage for all workers.
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Use the CARES Act to Pay Off Debt?

Ask Bob: Life Insurance, Alimony Payments, Tax Deductions
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How to Reinvent Your Permanent Life Insurance Strategy in Retirement