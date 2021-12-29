Ask the Hammer: Should I Withdraw Money from Taxable Accounts to Meet Living Expenses or Save Less for Retirement?
Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners helps a Retirement Daily reader decide whether to withdraw money from a taxable account to meet living expenses or save less for retirement.
Got Questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com
More on Retirement Daily
Borrowing Against Your Home to Invest in a Low Interest Rate Environment
Be a “Scratch” Investor for the Long Term
The Individual Health Insurance Deadline is Jan. 15
From Rags to Riches—Inheritance
The 15 Best Islands in the World to Retire To
Credit Card Payoff and Debt Relief Companies
Comparing Fixed-Rate Annuities to Bank CDs
Things You Can (and Can't) Control in Your Retirement Plan
12 Tips for Choosing Your Charities
Ask the Hammer
Ask the Hammer: Can I Predict my 2023 Medicare Premiums?
Ask The Hammer: Is a Roth Conversion Worth It?
Ask Bob
Ask Bob: Can I Collect on My Social Security then Claim My Spousal Benefit Later?
Ask Bob: Can I Receive Social Security Benefits Under My Current or Former Husband's Record?