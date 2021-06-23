Ask the Hammer: Should I Withdraw Money from My Roth IRA or Traditional IRA to Pay Taxes?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the maximum amount I can withdraw from my Roth IRA?

I am 61 years young and in 2020 I made an uneducated movement from my traditional IRA into my Roth IRA.

Now I am facing more or less $40,000 in taxes. I do not have a job at the moment. I am divorced and do not receive any pension or alimony. So, the only way I can pay those taxes is by retrieving the amount from either my traditional IRA or the Roth IRA. From which one is there less economic impact for me?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer

How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Is It Worth Getting Earthquake Insurance?

What Should I Do with My Finances in Advance of Cognitive Decline?

How Can I Lower My Taxable Income?

Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

How is My Credit Score Used?

Do I Need to Work One More Quarter to Qualify for Social Security?

Should I Invest in Real Estate as a Way to Diversify My Portfolio?

Do I Need a Roth IRA Conversion Plan?

How Should I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About the National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Three Tips on Buying a Used Car