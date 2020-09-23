TheStreet
Ask the Hammer: Should I Use the 100-Minus-My-Age Rule-of-Thumb to Determine My Asset Allocation?

Robert Powell, CFP®

How much of your money should be invested in stocks, bonds and cash? Should you use the 100-minus-your-age rule-of-thumb? That was, in essence, the nature of a recent question from a reader.

And the short answer, according to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, is no. 

In fact, you should "throw the 100-minus-your-age rule-of-thumb out the door. "I don't even know how much it applies today anymore," says Levine. 

Why so? For one, people are living longer and that means they may have to take more risk in their portfolio. And two, rules-of-thumb are fine if you're speaking to thousands of people but it's not good advice for individuals. "It's not advice," says Levine. "It's a rule of thumb."

How much should you invest in stocks, bonds and cash?

According to Levine, the answer to that question depends on your goals and how the money needs to last. thing on that money, the rest of your life. "And so," Levine says, "the question really becomes: Do you want to take risks when it's not necessary? And there's no right or there's no wrong answer."

It just comes down, he says, to what are your most important goals  and what gives you the greatest likelihood of achieving those goals? "It's not about who dies with the most money at the end of the day," he says. "It's about who enjoys their life and achieves more of their goals. And sometimes those things lead us down different paths."

So, can you do this - create an asset allocation - on your own?

According to Levine, many people would benefit from that talking to a financial professional. "It might be just a checkup," he says. "It doesn't have to be a forever engagement."

Others, however, could certainly do this on their own, says Levine.

Got questions?

Email AskTheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Restricted Stock Awards? 2 Key Strategies You Should Be Thinking About

Optimize tax planning and diversification opportunities along with long-term growth and an element of downside protection with your restricted stock awards.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in a Fixed Index Annuity?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the features and benefits of fixed index annuities.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Your Social Security Benefits: A Heartfelt Thank You

Retirement Daily contributor Marcia Mantell reflects on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's work to improve Social Security.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Should I Use A Break-even Analysis to Determine Whether to Claim Social Security?

Jim Blankenship, author of A Social Security Owner’s Manual, answers a Retirement Daily’s reader’s question using break-even analysis to determine whether to claim Social Security.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Outing the Great American Myth – Will Your Taxes Really Be Lower in Retirement?

Tax planning is an often ignored facet of a retirement plan. Don't confuse annual tax preparation with a long-term tax plan.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Social Security Reform: How to Keep it Solvent and Equitable

There is a broad consensus amongst most parties that Social Security, as it currently exists needs to be reformed in some manner to make it solvent in the long-term.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: How to Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, the director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, explains how to invest the fixed-income portion of your portfolio during this period of historically low interest rates.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Robert Powell

What to Know Before Adding Gold to your Portfolio

Consider the pros and cons of including gold in your retirement portfolio.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

James Smith

Cascading Beneficiary Strategy – The Best Estate Plan for Most Married IRA Owners

Many estate plans take a fixed-in-stone approach that doesn’t “flex” with changing circumstances. Consider this alternative.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Are 401(k) Loan Repayments Double Taxed?

Dennis LaVoy, a certified financial planner with Telos Financial, answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about whether 401(k) loan repayments are double-taxed?

Robert Powell, CFP®