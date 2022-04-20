Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?
Ask the Hammer: Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about what age to use as a planning horizon.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

Not knowing how long I might live, should I use age 95 as my planning horizon?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

Levine definitely has the answer. In this episode, he covers:

  • Factors that impact this question, including:
    • History of family health
    • History of the ages of death of family members
    • Your current health status
    • Marital status
  • Some examples of solutions to make sure you don't run out of money in retirement 

Be sure to check out the video to get the full scoop on what age to use as a planning horizon. 

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?

By Robert Powell, CFP1 minute ago
How to Balance Risk and the Need For Current Income
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Managing RMDs in Down Markets

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
pexels-cottonbro-4098230 (1)
Your Money

Navigating a Post-Pandemic Divorce

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 19, 2022
pexels-francesco-ungaro-2325446
Social Security/Medicare

Tricky Medicare Rules on HSAs After Age 65

By Sadie OuilletteApr 18, 2022
shock pexels-teona-swift-6874313
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How to Handle Unexpected Financial Shocks

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 18, 2022
Weekly Roundup March 20 - April 3, 2020
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup Apr. 9 - 15

By Retirement DailyApr 16, 2022
Ask Bob: Using Retirement Funds for College Expenses
NexGen Money

Financial Planning for College Grads

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 15, 2022
pexels-ono-kosuki-5647296
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How Do I Work During Retirement?

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 15, 2022
pexels-pixabay-259165
Your Money

Why Buy I Bonds Now?

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 15, 2022