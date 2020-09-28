TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use a 30-year Mortgage with Interest Rates So Low?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Should I use a 30-year fixed rate when purchasing a home?

That was the question posed to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

And as with most things related to personal finance, Levine says it "all depends on a variety of factors."

That said, the answer depends on your own personal plans and what you believe will happen to interest rates in the future. So, for instance, if you don't plan on living in the same home for 30 years maybe you'd be better off using a 15-year fixed, or a 7/1 or 10/1 adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM.

Another reason why you might opt not to use with a 30 year fixed rate? You believe interest rates will go even lower in the future.

There are two other factors to consider as well. You'll never know what being a homeowner is like until you own one; you'll never really truly prepare yourself for additional expenses like a leaky roof. And two, you have a lot more uncertainty when you're young, says Levine.

Levine says the same principles apply to those who are looking to refinance their existing mortgages. How long will you be in your home and what's going to happen to interest rates?

Levine also cautioned against trying to get the absolute lowest interest rate. But, he says, there's not much difference between a 3% mortgage and a 2.9% mortgage.

Two more items worth noting. With interest rates so low, you can "buy a lot more house than you used to based on the value of the mortgage," says Levine. And two, with interest rates so low more of your mortgage payment goes to principal. 

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How to Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

Ask the Hammer: What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Ask the Hammer: Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

Ask the Hammer: What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Ask the Hammer: What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Got questions?

Email askthehammer@buckinghamgroup.com.

Comments

Ask The Hammer

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Tips for Surviving Grey Divorce in Retirement

A late-life divorce can wreak havoc on even the most well-thought out retirement plan.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement: A Storm Is Coming - The Inflation Monster

Can you withstand the headwinds of inflation during your retirement journey?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

by

jbajalia

Retirement Research: Debriefing the Military's Retirement Shift

In shifting from a pension system to a 401(k) system, approximately 40% of military members did not respond to market incentives to maximize their employer-sponsored retirement benefits to reach a social optimum point.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Where Can I Invest My RMD?

Jeffrey Levine, Director of Advanced Planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video where to invest your RMDs.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Guide to Protect Your Assets as You Age – Power of Attorneys

Learn how an elder law attorney can bring unique expertise to your retirement planning process.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Is a 401(k) Loan Double Taxed?

Jeffrey Levine, Director of Advanced Planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a 401(k) loan is double taxed.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use the 100-Minus-My-Age Rule-of-Thumb to Determine My Asset Allocation?

Jeffrey Levine, Director of Advanced Planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether to use the 100-minus-your-age rule-of-thumb to determine your asset allocation.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Restricted Stock Awards? 2 Key Strategies You Should Be Thinking About

Optimize tax planning and diversification opportunities along with long-term growth and an element of downside protection with your restricted stock awards.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in a Fixed Index Annuity?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the features and benefits of fixed index annuities.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Your Social Security Benefits: A Heartfelt Thank You

Retirement Daily contributor Marcia Mantell reflects on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's work to improve Social Security.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor