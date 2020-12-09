Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
Ask the Hammer: Should I Prepay 2021 Residence Real Estate Taxes For a 2020 Discount?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether to prepay 2021 residence real estate taxes for a 2020 discount.
Author:
Publish date:

I've been reading all sorts of tax tips for the year-end and one of them has to do with prepaying my real estate taxes. Is that worth doing or not?

That's the question posed by a reader that Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

