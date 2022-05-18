Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in Crypto If It's Offered in My 401(k)?
Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in Cryptocurrency If It's Offered in My 401(k)?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about investing in crypto through a 401(k).

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question about the word that's on everyone's lips... cryptocurrency:

Fidelity is about to offer 401(k) participants the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency. Should I consider this if it’s offered in my 401(k)?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Levine discusses:

  • Background on cryptocurrency
  • Whether or not employees should invest in it
  • Whether or not employers should consider including the option of cryptocurrency in their plan
  • The risks of investing 
  • What to do if you find out that crypto is embedded in your target-date fund or target-risk fund

