Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about investing in crypto through a 401(k).

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question about the word that's on everyone's lips... cryptocurrency:

Fidelity is about to offer 401(k) participants the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency. Should I consider this if it’s offered in my 401(k)?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Levine discusses:

Background on cryptocurrency

Whether or not employees should invest in it

Whether or not employers should consider including the option of cryptocurrency in their plan

The risks of investing

What to do if you find out that crypto is embedded in your target-date fund or target-risk fund

Make sure to watch the whole episode to get all the details!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Can I Use Money From an RMD to Contribute to a Retirement Account?

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!