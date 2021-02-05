Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in Bitcoin?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader should invest in bitcoin.
I just realized that I can buy cryptocurrency like bitcoin in my PayPal account. What do you think? Should I buy it?

That's the reader question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
