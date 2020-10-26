TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask the Hammer: Should I Go to Cash Now That COVID Are Rising Again?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Should I go to all cash now that COVID cases are rising again?

That was the question posed to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this episode of of Ask the Hammer.

And the answer is no.

"I don't believe that it's best to react to the news of the day," said Levine.

History has shown us that what we believe to be the case does not always pan out when it comes to the stock market, said Levine.

What to do then? "I believe it's about creating a long-term philosophy that aligns with your risks, your risk tolerance, and your risk capacity," said Levine.

In essence, it means creating if you don't have one an investment policy statement or IPS, or if already have an IPS reviewing it and making the appropriate course corrections if any are required.

"I think everyone should have an investment policy statement," said Levine. "Because when you look back to your own written words, it helps to remove emotion. And when it comes to successful investing, emotion is the enemy. Emotion is the enemy of all things when it comes to successful investments. And so anything you can do to remove some of that emotion from the process will help you to create better outcomes."

Got questions?

Email askthehammer@buckinghamgroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How to Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

Ask the Hammer: What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Ask the Hammer: Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

Ask the Hammer: What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Ask the Hammer: What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Comments

Ask The Hammer

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Get Blown Away by the Windfall Elimination Provision

Only about 2.5 percent of people who receive Social Security are impacted by WEP, but that impact can be significant.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Breadwinner Role Reversal as Couples Age Together

Women fill the primary breadwinner role within families nearly as often as men do, and this can impact a couple's financial strategy.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: How Much Life Insurance Do I Need?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how much life insurance to purchase.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Generate Income In Retirement During A Period of Historically Low Interest Rates

With the 10-year Treasury note paying below 1%, retirees may want to take alternate steps to meet their income needs.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Can I Qualify for Spousal Benefits If I’m Receiving Social Security Disability Insurance?

Mindy Cleaveland, a senior financial advisor with Modera Wealth Management, explains how a person who receives Social Security disability insurance can qualify for spousal benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Doc Emrick Retires as America's NHL Voice

In a wide-ranging interview, Mike "Doc" Emrick discussed why he decided to retire, what he'll miss most about being a play-by-play broadcaster for NHL hockey games, and what he plans to do next in life.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Fun with ETF Tickers

A tongue-in-cheek look at unique ETF combinations for imaginary portfolio fun.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in Stocks in My Roth IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a 20-year-old should invest in stocks in a Roth IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

A Reverse Mortgage Can Solve Many Challenges in Retirement

A nice tool for those who need it, an amazing weapon for those who don’t - a reverse mortgage can be a valuable solution for solving retirement challenges.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How to Break a Social Security Logjam

Katy Votava, author of Making the Most of Medicare: A Guide for Baby Boomers, helps a Retirement Daily reader learn how to break a Social Security logjam.

Robert Powell, CFP®