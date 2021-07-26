TheStreet home
Ask the Hammer: Should I Focus on Paying Off a Parent Plus Loan?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners discusses paying off HELOC and Parent Plus loans.
"I have a HELOC and a Parent Plus loan. My current plan is to pay down the HELOC as aggressively as possible before I retire, but not the Parent Plus loan. My rationale is this: If I were to die, the Parent Plus loan gets dismissed while the HELOC doesn't, since it's in my wife's and my name."

That is the question Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners answered in this installment of Ask the Hammer.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
