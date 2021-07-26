Ask the Hammer: Should I Focus on Paying Off a Parent Plus Loan?

"I have a HELOC and a Parent Plus loan. My current plan is to pay down the HELOC as aggressively as possible before I retire, but not the Parent Plus loan. My rationale is this: If I were to die, the Parent Plus loan gets dismissed while the HELOC doesn't, since it's in my wife's and my name."

That is the question Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners answered in this installment of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask The Hammer:

What's the Best Way to Handle a Loan to a Family Member?

Does Putting Back a COVID-related IRA Distribution into My IRA Count as My Contribution?

How Much of My Traditional IRA Should I Convert Into My Roth IRA?

How Can I Get a $5 Billion Roth IRA?

What Are the Best Strategies to Pay Down Credit Card Debt?

Do Trust Assets Get a Step Up in Basis?

Should I Withdraw Money from My Roth IRA or Traditional IRA to Pay Taxes?

Why Is the Base Amount of Social Security Benefits Subject to Tax Not Indexed for Inflation?

Should I Do A Roth IRA Conversion?

What Should Independent Contractors Do About Taxes and Retirement Planning?

Do I Have to Distribute the Balance of an Inherited 457 Plan Within 10 Years?

Should I be Worried About Inflation?

What's Up With the New Social Security Statement