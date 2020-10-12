Ask the Hammer: Should I Do a Pension Buyback?

How does a pension buyback work? What are the advantages and disadvantages of doing a pension buyback?

That was the question posed to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, in this episode of Ask the Hammer on Retirement Daily.

First, it's worth noting that pension buybacks work differently from plan to plan.

And that means it's especially important to learn what your plan is asking you to do in return for precisely what they're offering to give you, says Levine.

In general, a pension buyback works this way: You are purchasing – or “buying back” – eligible periods of past service in return for getting a number of years of service added to your pension.

Is it worth it?

Well, the answer is: It depends. And it depends because it's a highly plan-specific question. "You've got to understand the formula of the pension that you are in," says Levine.

It also depends on the answers to at least two other questions: How long you live and how much of an increase you'll see in the pension?

