Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in Real Estate as a Way to Diversify My Portfolio?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether to invest in real estate as a way to diversify your portfolio.
My husband and I are eager to diversify our assets as investment advisers tell us to do. At the moment, most of our assets are in stocks and bonds but we'd like to start investing in real estate as a way to diversify -- maybe something like income-producing rental properties on a college campus. Thoughts?

That's the question a reader posed to Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Ask the Hammer

