Ask the Hammer: Should I Convert My Term Life to a Permanent Life Insurance?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader should convert a term life insurance policy to a permanent life insurance policy.
Should I convert my term life to permanent life insurance?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer: Should I Convert My Term Life to Permanent Life Insurance?

Pay Less in Taxes—And Get Closer to Financial Independence—With 2 Simple Strategies

finStream.tv Announces Special Coverage for Financial Literacy Month

Ask Bob: Can I Return a Withdrawal from My Retirement Account?

Build Your Hospital Grab & Go Kit in a Baggie

Ask the Hammer: What Are the Best Strategies to Pay Down Credit Card Debt?

Four Steps to Set Yourself Up for Financial Success

Post-death Distributions of IRAs to Heirs Don't Work the Way You Thought

Ask the Hammer: How Does Unemployment Compensation Affect the Calculation of Taxable Social Security Benefits?