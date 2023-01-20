Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: What are Some Elements of the SECURE 2.0 Act?
In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey Levine explains a key change in the sweeping piece of legislation that became law on Dec. 29, 2022.

Today on Ask the Hammer, Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to talk about the financial ramifications that SECURE 2.0 will have on high earning savers and catch up provisions for those age 50+.

Watch the full episode to find out how the new act will affect you. 

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

