Ask the Hammer: Can I Do a Roth Conversion During Market Downturn?

“I just watched your video about ‘Can you move an RMD to a Roth IRA?’ Your answer was spot on! But my question is, you talked about doing a Roth conversion, but neither you nor anyone else has mentioned doing a Roth conversion during a major market downturn. It seems to me that taking a stock that has been beaten down in a bear market is the perfect time for converting that stock from a 401(k) to a Roth IRA. Can you explain the pros and cons of this? I have been doing this for years with pretty good results.”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about the possible challenges that come with converting from a 401(k) to a Roth IRA in a market downturn as well as the upsides to doing so.

