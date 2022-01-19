Ask the Hammer: Rising Inflation, Interest Rates, Stocks at All Time Highs

Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: How Will Rising Inflation & Increasing Interest Rates Effect My Portfolio
Ask the Hammer: How Will Rising Inflation & Increasing Interest Rates Effect My Portfolio

Ask the Hammer: How will Rising Inflation, Interest Rates & Stocks at All-Time Highs Affect My Portfolio?

In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how rising inflation, interest rates and stocks at all-time highs can affect your portfolio.

How will rising inflation, the fed increasing interest rates, stocks at all-time highs and the government putting the brakes on fiscal stimulus affect my portfolio?

That's the reader question Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

