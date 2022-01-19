Ask the Hammer: Rising Inflation, Interest Rates, Stocks at All Time Highs

In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how rising inflation, interest rates and stocks at all-time highs can affect your portfolio.

How will rising inflation, the fed increasing interest rates, stocks at all-time highs and the government putting the brakes on fiscal stimulus affect my portfolio?

That's the reader question Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What are the New RMD Tables for 2022?

Ask the Hammer: How to Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

Ask the Hammer: What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Ask the Hammer: Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

Ask the Hammer: What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Ask the Hammer: What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Follow Retirement Daily on Instagram