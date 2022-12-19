Ask the Hammer: Do I Qualify for a Penalty Free Early Distribution From an IRA?
Jeffrey Levine discusses the qualifications for a penalty free early distribution from an IRA.
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:
"How can I know if I will qualify for a penalty-free early distribution from an IRA due to disability? I'm currently on Workers' Compensation. Is that enough?"
Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.
Jeffrey and Bob talk about tax code, Section 72(m)(7) and its strictness on disability. They also talk about other tax forms for people on disability to fill out and other exceptions for a penalty free early distribution besides an IRA.
Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s questions.
Got questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com
More Ask the Hammer:
- Ask the Hammer: How Soon After I Stop Work Do I Need to Take RMDs?
- Ask the Hammer: Should I Get an LTC or a DI Policy?
- Ask the Hammer: Do Capital Gains Disqualify Me From Roth IRA Contributions?
- Ask the Hammer: Can I Claim Survivor Benefits From My Ex-Spouse?
- Ask the Hammer: Should I Get a Life Insurance Policy on My Child?
- Ask the Hammer: Are Medicaid Compliant Annuities a Good Idea?
- Ask the Hammer: Using Life Insurance as a Supplemental Employee Benefit
- Ask the Hammer: Can I Put a Roth IRA into RMD Status?
- Ask the Hammer: Understanding the Exceptions to the Exceptions for IRAs
- Ask the Hammer: Am I Able to Take More than the RMD?
- Ask the Hammer: Can I Do a Roth Conversion During Market Downturn?
- Ask the Hammer: Can I Convert My 401(k) or 457(b) into an HSA?