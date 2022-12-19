Jeffrey Levine discusses the qualifications for a penalty free early distribution from an IRA.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

"How can I know if I will qualify for a penalty-free early distribution from an IRA due to disability? I'm currently on Workers' Compensation. Is that enough?"

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about tax code, Section 72(m)(7) and its strictness on disability. They also talk about other tax forms for people on disability to fill out and other exceptions for a penalty free early distribution besides an IRA.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s questions.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer: