Ask the Hammer: A New Law for 529 Savings to Be Used for IRAs?

Ask the Hammer: Is There a Propsed Law That Would Allow me to Roll My 529 Plan Onto a Roth IRA?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader question about a proposed law regarding 529 plans.

In this Ask the Hammer question, a reader says:

“I've been reading about a proposed law that would allow me to roll my 529 into a Roth IRA. Tell me more!”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss contribution limits on this proposed plan to allow education savings to be repurposed into retirement savings, who this law might impact, and other nuances of the legislation. 

Additionally, the pair talk about the likelihood of this law passing, as well as the current perks of 529 plans. 

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader's question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

