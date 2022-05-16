Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: The New Health Savings for Seniors Act?
Ask the Hammer: What's the Deal With the New Health Savings for Seniors Act?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily readers' questions about the new Health Savings for Seniors Act.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, many Retirement Daily readers have the same question:

What is the new Health Savings for Seniors Act and will it ever become law?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Levine covers:

  • Whether or not this Act will become law
  • What it actually is and how it works
  • The potential high-level impacts of the Health Savings for Seniors Act
  • If it is "good" or not, and which types of people favor it

Make sure to watch the episode!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Ask the Hammer: What's the Deal With the New Health Savings for Seniors Act?

By Robert Powell, CFP

By Robert Powell, CFP51 seconds ago
