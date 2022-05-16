Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily readers' questions about the new Health Savings for Seniors Act.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, many Retirement Daily readers have the same question:

What is the new Health Savings for Seniors Act and will it ever become law?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Levine covers:

Whether or not this Act will become law

What it actually is and how it works

The potential high-level impacts of the Health Savings for Seniors Act

If it is "good" or not, and which types of people favor it

Make sure to watch the episode!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Can I Use Money From an RMD to Contribute to a Retirement Account?

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!