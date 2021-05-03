Retirement Daily home
Ask the Hammer: Must I Start Taking RMDs from an Inherited IRA Right Away?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader has to start taking RMDs from an inherited IRA right away.
If I inherit an IRA this year, do I have to start taking RMDs right away or can I wait until the 10th year to empty the account?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

