Can Medicare Part B and IRMAA premiums only be deducted from Social Security payments?

In this Ask The Hammer, a reader asks the question:

“My wife is going to go on Social Security starting next year. Is it mandatory that her Medicare Part B and IRMAA premiums be deducted from her Social Security payment or do we have the option of paying monthly using a credit card with cash back benefits?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer whether Medicare premiums can only be deducted by Social Security payments, or if they can be paid with a credit card.

Tune in to the full episode to find out the answer to this reader's question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer