Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about Rule 72(t). (Don't worry, he'll explain what it is, too.)

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

What are some strategies for maximizing or minimizing Rule 72(t) early distribution payments?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question. You don't want to miss what he has to say.

In this episode, Levine covers:

What Rule 72(t) is

Strategies for maximizing Rule 72(t)

Strategies for minimizing Rule 72(t)

How to calculate Rule 72(t)

Restrictions of the rule

Common mistakes people make pertaining to Rule 72(t)

Different methods for handling Rule 72(t), such as the RMD method

What the IRS Notice 2022-6 is and how it changes the interest rate when you calculate things like Rule 72(t)

