Ask the Hammer: Should I Get an LTC Policy or a DI Policy?

Ask the Hammer: Should I Get a LTC Policy or a DI Policy?
Jeffrey Levine compares the benefits and disadvantages of long-term care and disability insurance policies.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks:

"I have a privately purchased disability insurance policy, but no long-term care insurance. I'm about to turn 65 and I'm still working. Should I discontinue the DI policy and use that premium money to buy a LTC policy or keep the DI policy and buy a separate LTC policy? I'm in good health but would not be able to self-fund the long-term care event forever."

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about what each policy entails, why people tend to switch from DI to LTC, and if it's possible to obtain both.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

