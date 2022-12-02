Ask the Hammer: Should I Get a Life Insurance Policy on My Child?

Jeffrey Levine addresses the pros and cons of getting life insurance on your child.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

I'm thinking about buying a whole life insurance policy for my child. What are the pros and cons?

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about the purpose of life insurance for the child, the benefits and downsides to getting your child insured under a life insurance policy, and more.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer: