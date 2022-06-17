Skip to main content
What Financial Planning Guidance Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?
What Financial Planning Guidance Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?

Ask the Hammer: What Financial Planning Advice Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about financial planning advice for the LGBTQ+ community.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question:

It’s Pride Month! What financial planning guidance do you have for the LGBTQ+ community?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell editor of Retirement Daily to answer this reader's question.

In this episode, "The Buckinghammer" talks about:

  • The benefits associated with marriage 
  • Child custody issues in same-gender couples when one parent is a biological parent and the other is not a biological parent
  • The impact of the presence of a person's family on their finances 
  • The importance of having proper documents in place
  • Whether or not couples in civil unions should consider getting married
  • The issue of divorce for LGBTQ+ couples
  • How the Supreme Court could impact financial planning 
  • What repealing Obergefell v. Hodges (the Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage) could mean for same-gender couples and their financial planning 

Be sure to watch the episode to get all the necessary details you need! Happy Pride month!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

You May Also Be Interested In...

You May Also Be Interested In...

3 Estate Planning Tips for Same-Sex Couples

pexels-jessica-bryant-1370704

A proper estate plan will help those left navigate the disposition of assets and the probate court system, especially for unmarried couples and some married same-sex couples.

Long-Term Care Planning for Same-Sex Couples

couple thumbnail

Adviser Bob Mauterstock highlights long-term care planning strategies and challenges for same-sex couples.

What LGBTQ Couples Need to Know About Social Security

Many people who have HIV/AIDS took their retirement funds and Social Security benefits out after they had been diagnosed, thinking that they may as well take advantage of life while they still had it. Many maxed out their credit cards, did bucket-list items, sold their life insurance and assets for money, and ultimately didn’t prepare for their future because they didn’t think there was a future for which to prepare.

Understand the many rules and strategies surrounding your Social Security benefits, especially for members of the LGBTQ community.

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Financial Planning Advice Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?

By Robert Powell, CFP34 seconds ago
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386365
Your Money

IRA Gifts at Death

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
pexels-austin-goode-6489837
Your Money

Owning Land in Your Portfolio

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 16, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What is a Holding Company LLC and Why Does It Exist?

By Robert Powell, CFPJun 15, 2022
pexels-karolina-grabowska-7876002
Social Security/Medicare

A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefits

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 15, 2022
pexels-vanessa-garcia-6326095
Social Security/Medicare

Fidelity's Annual Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate Report

By Mer BrownJun 14, 2022
pexels-sagui-andrea-618833
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Five Annuity Myths Debunked

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 14, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Is It Possible to Prove I Made Non-Deductible Contributions to My IRA in the Past?

By Robert Powell, CFPJun 13, 2022
pexels-ian-turnell-709552
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 13, 2022