Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about financial planning advice for the LGBTQ+ community.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question:

It’s Pride Month! What financial planning guidance do you have for the LGBTQ+ community?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell editor of Retirement Daily to answer this reader's question.

In this episode, "The Buckinghammer" talks about:

The benefits associated with marriage

Child custody issues in same-gender couples when one parent is a biological parent and the other is not a biological parent

The impact of the presence of a person's family on their finances

The importance of having proper documents in place

Whether or not couples in civil unions should consider getting married

The issue of divorce for LGBTQ+ couples

How the Supreme Court could impact financial planning

What repealing Obergefell v. Hodges (the Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage) could mean for same-gender couples and their financial planning

Be sure to watch the episode to get all the necessary details you need! Happy Pride month!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

