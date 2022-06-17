Ask the Hammer: What Financial Planning Advice Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about financial planning advice for the LGBTQ+ community.
In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question:
It’s Pride Month! What financial planning guidance do you have for the LGBTQ+ community?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell editor of Retirement Daily to answer this reader's question.
In this episode, "The Buckinghammer" talks about:
- The benefits associated with marriage
- Child custody issues in same-gender couples when one parent is a biological parent and the other is not a biological parent
- The impact of the presence of a person's family on their finances
- The importance of having proper documents in place
- Whether or not couples in civil unions should consider getting married
- The issue of divorce for LGBTQ+ couples
- How the Supreme Court could impact financial planning
- What repealing Obergefell v. Hodges (the Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage) could mean for same-gender couples and their financial planning
