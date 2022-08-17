Ask the Hammer: Should I Keep My Assets in My Former Employer's 401(k) Plan?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader question about keeping assets in a former employer's 401(k) plan.

In this Ask The Hammer, a reader sends in this question:

What are the benefits of keeping my assets in my former employer's 401(k) plan once my active employment has ended?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey discusses the various factors that should be taken into account when considering this option, including looking at withholding rules, creditor protections, and fees. Highlights also include updates on adviser guidelines, key factors to keep in mind when selecting an adviser, and ultimately addressing the question: "Am I best served by leaving my dollars where they are?"

Tune in to the full episode to find out what the advice for this reader is.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

