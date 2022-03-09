Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Ask the Hammer: I've Inherited an IRA... Now What?
Ask the Hammer: I've Inherited an IRA... Now What?

Ask the Hammer: I've Inherited an IRA... Now What?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about an inherited IRA and taxes.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

I inherited an IRA from a deceased relative at 59 and a half years old. I really wanted a lump-sum to open an IRA, but I was told that, since I'm receiving a life payout, I can't change it. I'm paying taxes yearly at my current tax rate. Is there anything I can do to switch the account with a monthly payment to a one-time payment to avoid future taxes?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine says that this really depends on the particular contract. There may be a way to get a lump-sum payment, but there may not; Again, it really depends on the contract.

Levine suggests that the question-asker should send an email or make a phone call to double-check what the contract is. A financial advisor is a great person to contact in this situation to help sort things out.

Regardless of what the contract is, this question raises the importance of a financial plan. It is important for everyone, regardless of wealth, to know what they're going to do with their money. 

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: I've Inherited an IRA... Now What?

By Robert Powell, CFP2 minutes ago
frank-busch-PzifgmBsxCc-unsplash (1)
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Rising Rates and Bond Funds - Consider These Alternatives

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
pexels-thisisengineering-3862601
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Preparing for the Future: Women & Financial Planning

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor21 hours ago
jordan-donaldson-jordi-d-ylE5CGMfUJk-unsplash
News & Commentary

International Women’s Day: Let’s Fight for Financial Equality

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 8, 2022
pexels-elina-fairytale-3893534
News & Commentary

10 Financial “Pearls of Wisdom” from Mothers to their Daughters

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 8, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

By Robert Powell, CFPMar 7, 2022
sharon-mccutcheon-8lnbXtxFGZw-unsplash (1)
Your Money

Tax Reduction Strategies for Investment Property Owners

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 7, 2022
pexels-cottonbro-3943714
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup Feb 27 - Mar 5

By Retirement DailyMar 5, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Roll Over My 401(k), or Not?

By Robert Powell, CFPMar 4, 2022