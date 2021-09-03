Ask the Hammer: Is the refund of premiums on a canceled Universal Whole Life policy considered a taxable event?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader question about the refunds of premiums on a canceled Universal Whole Life policy.

"Is the refund of premiums on a canceled Universal Whole Life policy considered a taxable event?"

That is the question Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this installment of Ask the Hammer.

