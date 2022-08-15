Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: If I Want to Name Someone Other Than My Spouse On My 401(k), Do I Need A Waver?
Ask the Hammer: If I Want to Name Someone Other Than My Spouse On My 401(k), Do I Need A Waver?

Ask the Hammer: Is My Spouse My Primary Beneficiary by Default for My 401(k)?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader's question about primary beneficiaries and spousal waivers.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader asks:

I don't think I named a primary beneficiary in my 401(k). If I should die, would that money automatically go to my spouse? Also, if I do want to name someone other than my spouse as my primary beneficiary, do I need to get a waiver or is that only for defined benefit plans?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners talks with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this reader's question.

Levine discusses when to get spousal waivers, the difference between the beneficiary processes for plans qualified under ERISA and those that aren't, and what resources you should use when naming primary beneficiaries. 

As Levine mentions, "saying 'I do' also involves becoming a beneficiary of your plan." 

Make sure to watch the episode to get the full scoop!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Is My Spouse My Primary Beneficiary by Default for My 401(k)?

By Robert Powell, CFP1 minute ago
Evaluating the Four Major Long-term Care Planning Solutions in the Marketplace
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Should You Ditch Your Long-Term Care Insurance?

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
Weekly Roundup Aug 7-13
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Aug 7 - 13

By Retirement DailyAug 13, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
healthcare/ Medicare
News & Commentary

Medicare Members Win Big Victories in Landmark Bill

By Mary Helen GillespieAug 12, 2022 6:20 PM EDT
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What is a SLAT?

By Robert Powell, CFPAug 12, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
inflation reduction
News & Commentary

Medicare Upgrades On Tap For Retirees As House Takes Up Massive Inflation Act

By Mary Helen GillespieAug 13, 2022 11:45 AM EDT
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About the Income, Chapter 3: Getting Risk Right

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorAug 12, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
pexels-energepiccom-313691
Your Money

Estate Planning and Inflation: How to Protect Your Assets

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorAug 12, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
pexels-mikhail-nilov-6963927
Your Money

5 Ways To Prepare For Your Adult Dependent's Life Without You

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorAug 11, 2022 12:00 PM EDT