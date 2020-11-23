Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
Ask the Hammer: Is It Worth Getting Earthquake Insurance?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether it's worth buying earthquake insurance.
Author:
Publish date:

Is it worth getting earthquake insurance?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discussed in this Retirement Daily video.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

