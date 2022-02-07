Ask the Hammer: Is It Better to Save Earlier in the Year?

Skip to main content
Ask The Hammer: In general, is it better to save early?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine at Buckingham Wealth Partners discusses whether or not it is better to start saving earlier in the year.

In general, is it better to save earlier in the year, or not?

That was the question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine — director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners — in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
