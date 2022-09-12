Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: What's a Good Investing Strategy Without Pulling Money?
Jeffrey Levine explains how understanding your goals for unused retirement funds, and the tax impacts to beneficiaries, will guide your investment strategy.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

“We are 75 years old and retired. We keep an eye on what we spend. We have never pulled money from our retirement accounts to live on. Since we don't need money from our IRAs, 401(k)s and savings accounts, what would be a good investing strategy to implement going forward?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about getting clarity on your long-term purpose for the funds and the tax implications to beneficiaries who inherited from retirement accounts. They also discuss the whether or not consolidating 401(k)s and IRAs would be a good idea.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s questions.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

